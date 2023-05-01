Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.56.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

