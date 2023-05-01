Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $133,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 526.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

