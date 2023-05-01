Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $461.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

