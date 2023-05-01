Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Moovly Media Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Moovly Media stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

