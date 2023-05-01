Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.