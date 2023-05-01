Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of MHGVY opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

