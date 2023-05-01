MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $369.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average is $332.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

