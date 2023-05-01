National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Vision were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 51.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 66.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

