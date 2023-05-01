NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NCR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 852,707 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,395,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,090,000 after purchasing an additional 679,713 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in NCR by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 898,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE NCR opened at $22.29 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.