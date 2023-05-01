NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 775,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NCR were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

