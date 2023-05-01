New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.01 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after acquiring an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,809,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

