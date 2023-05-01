New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,579 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,846 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 1,197,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after buying an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

NTST stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 121.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

