New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,535 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $231,000.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.39 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

