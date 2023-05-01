New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,770 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $354.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.