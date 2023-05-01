New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 48,812 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RTL opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.