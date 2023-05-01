Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $58.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

