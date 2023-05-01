Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

