Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Financial by 72.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,880 shares of company stock worth $73,982 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.