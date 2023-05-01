Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1,714.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,844,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.45 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI Profile

Several analysts have commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.