Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 1.8 %

GME stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of -0.30. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.