Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

