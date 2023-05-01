Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $468.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.49. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDUS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fidus Investment Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
