Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
