Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 522.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $100.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.