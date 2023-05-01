Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

