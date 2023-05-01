Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 705.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPG opened at $22.22 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

