Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Entegris by 13.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,048,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 355,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

