Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,002 shares of company stock worth $6,903,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

