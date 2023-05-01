Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

