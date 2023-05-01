NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.