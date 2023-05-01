NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.75 on Friday. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.