Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 6,169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NVEI opened at $40.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

