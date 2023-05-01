OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Acquires $15,260.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,987.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several research firms have commented on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 724,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 496,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

