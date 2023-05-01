Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.