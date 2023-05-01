O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $992.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $913.50.

ORLY stock opened at $917.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $922.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $852.60 and a 200 day moving average of $830.53.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

