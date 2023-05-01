Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

