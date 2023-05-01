Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

