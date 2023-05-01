Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $101.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

