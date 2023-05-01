OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $137.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

