Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.