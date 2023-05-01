Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.