Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

PTVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.