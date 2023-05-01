Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

