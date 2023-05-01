Paragon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

