Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.
XPEV stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
