Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

