Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,652 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Grid by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,275 ($15.92) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.75.

NGG stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

