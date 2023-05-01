Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,452 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

