Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,130 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 418.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 151,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

