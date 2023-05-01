Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

